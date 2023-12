Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town right now. The TRPs of the show have been brilliant. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house. Recently, we saw an ugly fight between Arun Mahashettey and Abhishek Kumar. Arun had a problem with Isha sleeping during the daytime and breaking the house rules. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra reveals Asim Riaz has blocked him; talks about his connection with Sidharth Shukla

However, Abhishek came in between and another fight began. Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai also came in support of his best friend, Arun Mahashettey. Amidst this, we saw Tehelka bhai getting into a physical fight with Abhishek. He grabbed Abhishek's t-shirt while others stopped him.

Sunny Aryaa has been thrown out of Bigg Boss 17?

Sunny has got aggressive many times and Bigg Boss had also warned him. He did not hurt anyone but threw things here and there. Ever since this physical aggression had happened, there have been reports that Sunny Aryaa has been thrown out of the house.

Deepika Aryaa reacts to Sunny's aggression

She said that she heard about the rumours and would like to say that Sunny shouldn't be eliminated from the show as he reacted because of Abhishek Kumar's constant provoking. She also said that holding someone's t-shirt is not getting physical. This is a big story in TV news.

She also revealed that Sunny did that to support his dear friend, Arun Mahashettey. She further added that Sunny had an elder brother who passed away and Sunny must be seeing his brother in Arun. Hence, Sunny gave such kind of reaction on Abhishek.

Take a look at Deepika Aryaa's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Arya (@deepika_aryaa)

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

This weekend, we will have Karan Johar as the host instead of Salman Khan. The promos of the weekend ka vaar have released and we see Karan Johar bashing Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra for their behaviour towards Munawar Faruqui.