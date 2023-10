Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai, aka Sunny Arya, is making quite a noise with her overly friendly nature towards the girls in the house, especially Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. And this gesture by Sunny Arya isn't going down well with his wife. And this viral video of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny is grabbing a lot of eyeballs because she is strongly condemning his act of gifting his expensive clothes to the girls in the house. Ankita and Mannara were offered a few designer and expensive clothes by Sunny Arya to share, and this hasn't gone down well with her wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma for continuously bitching about Ankita Lokhande, call them insecure couple

Watch the video of Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya's wife angry reaction of being over friendly with Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

In this video, you can see Sunny's wife yelling her lungs out and even claiming that she will leave the house and go if this continues. This video of the star wife is getting mixed responses; some are calling her an entertainer too and want her to go enter the show, while others are making fun of Tehelka Bhai's overly dramatic reaction. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.

In the live feed you could see Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya confirming that his wife Deepika Arya will be making a wild card entry and indeed it will be visual treat for fans to see her react the same way infront of Sunny for the same reason.