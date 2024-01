Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its end, and the viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the coveted trophy. The show has been full of twists and turns, and the contestants have given their best to entertain and impress the audience. But who has the edge over the others? Who has the most chances of winning the show? Based on various data sources, such as online polls, ratings, trends, and social media buzz, here is a prediction of who will win Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's casual attitude while Ankita Lokhande explains how his mother targeted her late father irks netizens, 'Next level badtameezi'

Munawar Faruqui: The stand-up comedian and rapper is the clear frontrunner of the season, as he has garnered a huge fan following for his genuine personality, strategic gameplay, and hilarious comedy acts. He has consistently been ranked high in online polls and has received praise from Salman Khan himself. He is also likely to appeal to a wide range of viewers, including young people and people from different backgrounds. He has a 60% chance of winning the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain blames Ankita Lokhande for NOT handling her relationship after Karan Johar calls him out for being an incapable husband

Ankita Lokhande: The popular TV actress and Vicky Jain's wife is the second most likely contender, as she has a strong fan base and has been playing a smart game, balancing entertainment with strategic decisions. Her chemistry with Vicky is also a popular factor. She has been ranked second in most online polls and has received positive feedback from the viewers. She has a 25% chance of winning the show.

Abhishek Kumar: The Bhojpuri superstar and singer is the dark horse of the season, as he has emerged as a surprise package, winning hearts with his down-to-earth nature, entertaining antics, and unwavering determination. His large regional fan base could be a major advantage, and his ability to surprise audiences with his hidden talents makes him a wildcard worth watching. He has been ranked third in some online polls and has received mixed reactions from the viewers. He has a 10% chance of winning the show.

Vicky Jain: The businessman and Ankita Lokhande's husband is the fourth most likely contender, as he has been playing a supportive role but has also shown flashes of wit and strategic thinking. He could be a surprise contender if he manages to garner more individual votes. He has been ranked fourth in some online polls and has received neutral feedback from the viewers. He has a 5% chance of winning the show.

Ultimately, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 will depend on several factors, including audience voting, task performance, and Salman Khan's final decision. It's sure to be a close call, so stay tuned for the exciting finale.

