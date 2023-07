Reality shows have gained a lot of popularity among the audience. From India's Got Talent to Bigg Boss, fans enjoy reality TV shows. Of course, Bigg Boss has remained to rule the charts. Hosted by Salman Khan, it is one of the most talked about reality TV shows ever. Well, now, fans are excited for its seventeenth season and are looking forward to its participants. While Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on, fans also want to know who will be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Well, here's some hot scoop. Also Read - Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali bury the hatchet? Tiger 3 star approaches director for Inshallah

Bigg Boss 17 contestants locked for Salman Khan show?

Rumours are doing the rounds of social media that three Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants have been locked for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. The names are - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma, Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih and Arjit Taneja. A source informed India Forums that these three contestants have been approached for Bigg Boss 17 and they are most likely to take it up. However, the stars are yet to make any official confirmation on this. Khatron Ke Khiladi is also among the most popular reality TV shows and it is expected that the fandom of these celebs is only going to increase after the show premieres on TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it is being reported that Aishwarya Sharma has reached the top by winning the ticket to finale. Among the top five are said to be Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and more. It was just yesterday that these Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants returned to Mumbai from Cape Town, South Africa. The pictures of the celebs went viral on social media. Neil Bhatt came to receive Aishwarya Sharma at the airport and Mr and Mrs shared sweet, lovey-dovey moments as they got into a tight hug. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens in awe of Abhishek Malhan giving it back to Bebika Dhurve; call him the main character of Weekend Ka Vaar [Check Rections]

Trending Now

Check out Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's video below:

Neil Bhatt surprised Aishwarya Sharma at the airport with a flower bouquet as she returned from KKK 13?#NeilBhatt #AishwaryaSharma #spotted #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #firstindiatelly pic.twitter.com/9BRdln238W — First India Telly (@india_telly) July 5, 2023

Archana Gautam was also papped at the airport. It is being reported that Aishwarya Sharma beat Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja to win Ticket to Finale for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.