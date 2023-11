Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has been facing criticism for her behaviour on Salman Khan's show. The way she treats her husband, Neil Bhatt is a big red flag. There are many who are strongly lashing out at Aishwarya Sharma, including TV celebrities. And now this one female celebrity who is an influencer has this very strong advice for Neil Bhatt, and that is to file for divorce. Aishwarya Sharma clearly had to work on her temperament, or else her participation in Bigg Boss 17 would hamper her image big time. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma mimics Ankita Lokhande; netizens say, 'Disgusting is a mild word for her' [Watch Video]

Erika Packard, who is a popular name on social media, shared an Aishwarya's picture on her Instagram photo and captioned " Neil file for a divorce", with a folded hands emoticon. Erika will be seen on the Temptation Island show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst high-voltage drama of married couples? VOTE NOW

#BiggBoss17: the way makes pushed #AishwaryaSharma in #KKK13, they will push her in the #BiggBoss house as well. I really feel sorry for #NeilBhatt as he had to put up with this everyday, and they makers are finding this entertaining!! Uff this is Disgusting!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 7, 2023

Nothing just Aishwarya showing her standards by mocking and mimicking the way Ankita speaks ? The official Vamp of this Season fr ?!!#AnkitaLokhande #AnkuHolics #AishwaryaSharma #BiggBoss17 #BB17pic.twitter.com/vCiEk1qjZQ — ????♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@Crazzzy_damsel) November 7, 2023

The more I see #AishwaryaSharma's crazy irritating behaviour on #BiggBoss17, the more my respect grows for #AyeshaSingh - This toxic woman doesn't even gives respect to her own husband #NeilBhatt Ayesha tolerated her for more than 2 years on Ghum setspic.twitter.com/poamtWWFdc — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) November 7, 2023

So #BiggBoss17 is all about RED FLAGS!! If I call #VickyJain a ? for Women, then I will equally call #AishwaryaSharma a ? for Men!! My Rights & Wrongs will NEVER change on the basis of Gender!!? I FEEL BAD FOR #AnkitaLokhande & #NeilBhatt !!??‍♀️#BB17pic.twitter.com/ZQeAigM5RZ — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 4, 2023

Ever since Aishwarya and Neil had a massive show down in the house, there is a lot of sympathy for Neil, and they are calling him Bechara (poor guy) to be in a relationship with a girl like Aishwarya. While some laud the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor for dealing with the toxicity of Aishwarya Sharma in their relationship.