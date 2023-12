Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about shows right now. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Until now, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, Soniya Bansal, Manasvi Mamgai have been eliminated from the show. This season is quite different and we saw many shocking things happening. The wild card entries happened in the second week of the show itself. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman battle for top spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out from Most Popular TV show list

Samarth and Manasvi had entered as wild card contestants. Recently, there were reports that Bigg Boss 17 makers are planning to bring in a few wild card contestants. It was being reported that Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman, Bhavin Bhanushali, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani will be entering the show as wild cards. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya gets into a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar [Watch]

A Korean star to enter Bigg Boss 17?

However, now, we have a Korean star entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. The makers officially announced the entry of the wild card contestants. And it is K-Pop singer, Aoora who will be entering.Aroora is a popular K-pop singer, who was earlier a part of K-pop Boy group Double-A. He is known for making Hindi songs. His special rendition of the song Jimmy Jimmy featuring Mithun Chakravorty won hearts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munwar Faruqui's one liner for Vicky Jain leaves fans in laughter; Ankita Lokhande gets flak for fussy behaviour

He was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December but his entry got delayed. Aoora's videos on Instagram have gone viral because he has danced to many Bollywood songs. Well, he is going to be a big addition to the Bigg Boss 17 family and we cannot wait to see him. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at one of Aoora's Instagram video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

The show is currently the talk of the town. The contestants of the show have made it an interesting watch. The TRPs of the show have been amazing. In the recent episodes, we saw Bigg Boss dropping the Dil, Dimaag and Dum houses idea but now, has given back the houses to the contestants.

Reshuffling of houses in Bigg Boss 17

He has reshuffled the houses and now Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan and Anurag Dobhal are in the Dum house. Mannara, Munawar, Isha, Samarth, Rinku and Neil are in the Dil house and only Aishwarya, Arun have got the Dimaag house.