Just a couple of weeks ago, we wrapped up Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy as the winner. And now, it's time for Bigg Boss 17 already. The first official promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan is already out. The theme is said to be couples vs singles. And amidst various single and celebrity couple names, a popular celebrity couple's name has cropped up. Yes, you read that right.

Popular TV couple approached for Bigg Boss 17?

BollywoodLife told its readers about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt being approached for Bigg Boss 17. A new couple is buzzing around in the Bigg Boss domain and that is Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. Sources say that the makers have approached the couple to participate this year on Salman Khan's show and negotiations are on. However, it is unconfirmed for now. Whether or not Sanaya and Mohit will agree to do the reality TV show remains to be seen. Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani grab headlines every year for being approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. The two haven't yet participated in the show. It will be a treat for their fans if they decide to come together.

Ankita Lokhande approached for Bigg Boss 17?

The newest celebrity name that has cropped up for Bigg Boss 17 is of Ankita Lokhande. Yes, the popular film and television actress. Ankita is one of the TOP actresses in the industry. A report in an online entertainment news portal states that she and her husband Vicky Jain have been confirmed as celebrity couple contestants. Other names that have cropped up are Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon and Aishwarya-Neil.

Two Punjabi singers have been approached as well if reports are anything to go by. Karan Sehmbi and Kay Vee Singh are rumoured to have been approached. Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab participated in Bigg Boss 13 and is now a very popular name in the industry. Singers bring in a wide variety of audiences and it helps in fetching TRPs too.

Meanwhile, the makers have postponed Bigg Boss 17 for the same reason. Initially, the show was about to begin in the first week of October. However, BollywoodLife exclusively informed its readers that due to the ICC World Cup beginning in the first week itself, the makers have decided to postpone it. They don't want to compete with the men in blue for the TRPs.

Anyway, which celebrity do you wish to see in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17?