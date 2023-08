Bigg Boss 17's every update is making fans restless to witness the controversial show all over again. After the huge success of Bigg Boss 16, the makers are coming back with a new season, and this time the concept of Salman Khan's show will be couples vs. singles. The latest buzz is that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha has almost confirmed to be a participant in the show, and the fans are extremely excited about this development. Bigg Boss Khabri shared this news on its Instagram page, claiming that the TV actor has almost been confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sumedh Mudgalkar, Bebika Dhurve and more celebs approached for Salman Khan show

Why Shailesh Lodha has all the potential to become the most popular contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Former contestants and partners to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Shailesh Lodha has a lot to reveal and talk about the on-going controversy around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and he might obviously speak about some unknown facts to maintain his stability in the show, while his feud with producer Asit Modi often grabs headlines, and recently he even won the case against the producer and got paid his undue fees of Rs 1 crore. Not only Shailesh Lodha but also Monika Bhadoriya, who came out and strongly spoke about Asit Modi during Jennifer Bansiwal's molestation case against the producer, might also make her presence felt in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestants list: Abhishek Malhan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and other stars we may see on the show

It is also claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will also participate in the Salman Khan show to make his reach wider, and recently in his vlog, he even joked about buying a new car and needing more money, hinting that he might participate in Bigg Boss 17. In his blog he asked his fans what he should do if approached by the makers, " Public btayegi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere pass aata hai toh. Kya tum dekhna chahte ho mujhe Bigg boss kr andr dubara, ya mujhe kisi or show m dekhna chahte ho? (Public tell me what I should do if I get an offer for Bigg Boss 17. Do you want to see me inside the Bigg Boss house again, or would you prefer to see me in a different show?)" Bigg Boss 17 will soon be aired on Colours, and this time the makers have planned the show to be even more exciting and engaging.