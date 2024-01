Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town right now. The finale of the show is just six days away. Yes, the grand finale of the show will take on January 28. The contestants are now doing their best to get close to the finale. We got the top six contestants of the show. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande are in the house right now. Isha Malviya got eliminated from the show and it was an emotional moment for everyone in the house. Isha's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek cried a lot. He was seen crying inconsolably in the house as Isha's elimination was announced. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: The grand finale episode will be six hours long? Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and others fight for the trophy

Abhishek cries as Isha leaves the house

Isha told him not to cry and they will not speak anything against each other now. She told him let's forget everything now and he should play well. Isha also told him that he had said that he will drop her till the tunnel of the house and he should do that now.

Abhishek went on crying and they even hugged each other. Post Isha went, Abhishek sat alone and cried for her. Now, fans have reacted to his emotions. Some have said that he is a very emotional guy and his feelings for Isha were true. A few have also said that he should have not cried for the one who made him cry.

Fans feel Abhishek is an emotional person

One of the users wrote, "I don’t think he’s faking it. He really loved Isha and it took him a long time to come to terms with her not being part of his life. After spending so much time with her, seeing her go is hard because he realised he won’t see her any more."

I don’t think he’s faking it. He really loved Isha and it took him a long time to come to terms with her not being part of his life. After spending so much time with her, seeing her go is hard because he realised he won’t see her any more. — Kush Jaguessar (@JaguessarKush) January 21, 2024

Another user wrote, "This is so sad watching #AbhishekKumar crying for Isha. I can understand his feelings are real."

This is so sad watching #AbhishekKumar crying for Isha. I can understand his feelings are real. pic.twitter.com/NjDBvw0HhV — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) January 21, 2024

He deserves to win ?

TROPHY BELONGS TO ABHISHEK #AbhishekKumar — Anu sheikh (@1139anu) January 21, 2024

As fan of #AbhishekKumar i am or every fan not liking he was crying 4 #IshaMalviya vamp jis ladki ne chracter assissanate kya mental health ka majaka udaya mummi r papa ko gali di uski. Past ke le je fake alligation lagye. Uncessary poking vast level .

TROPHY BELONGS TO ABHISHEK — Rahul (@Rahulgu09736439) January 21, 2024

#AbhishekKumar a men who won the heart of the #bb17 fans

Really deserved to b the winner?? — Pikhumang Khongsai (@pikhumang54402) January 21, 2024

My heart breaks for #AbhishekKumar ? Even after all she has put him through, he still has a soft corner for her and genuinely doesn't want her to leave. If this isn't love, idk what is. ? — Sunshine Sparkles (@sunshinsparkles) January 21, 2024

TROPHY BELONGS TO ABHISHEK

Such a emotional boy ,❤️ — Asiya Qureshi (@AshiiQureshi) January 21, 2024

People will criticize him, they'll say he's playing a sympathy card here & bla bla... But can't a person get emotional when someone he used to share a bond with is going out.... Even isha knew #AbhishekKumar still has some feelings for her.. He hasn't completely moved on yet — Ishani? (@notyourshizuka) January 21, 2024

There are certain situations where a person say something in the heat of the moment & #AbhishekKumar has also said many things about isha & similarly isha has done the same but the emotions are not always a lie, he genuinely feels for isha, just hoping he moves on from her — Ishani? (@notyourshizuka) January 21, 2024

One side #AbhishekKumar says: mai tereko tunnel tak chhodkr aaunga...Or jab chhodne ki baari aayi so he became quite emotional? #WeekendKaVaar

TROPHY BELONGS TO ABHISHEK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xYZScRf2BZ — Arshia Anzal (@AnzalArshi90922) January 21, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will run for six hours from 6 pm to 12 am. It will be interesting to see who will win the show.