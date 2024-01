Bigg Boss 17: In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, media will enter the house and question the contestants about their misconducts throughout their journey in the show. The makers have already released a promo, and it's evident that the media hasn't spared anyone with their blunt and bold questions. For instance, Vicky Jain was criticized for being arrogant towards his wife Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui was labeled as a womanizer. In a recently released video, Abhishek Kumar can be seen defending himself as the media accuses him of defending his friend Munawar Firuqui, who was accused of cheating on Ayesha Khan.

Abhishek Kumar bashed for defending Munawar Faruqui's cheating on Ayesha Khan

In the below video, media took Abhishek Kumar's class left, right and center. The Udaariyaan actor was accused for defending friend Munawar Faruqui on cheating Ayesha Khan. Abhishek stated that he knew Munawar was wrong and has indeed committed a mistake however he was just boasting his friend's morale which was very low. The journalist again reminded Abhishek that whatever the reason may be he cannot normalize cheating by making statements such as, 'things (cheating) like these happens'. Another journalist asked Abhishek that why didn't he asked the makers to not call him back after slapping Samarth Jurel. The journalist reminded Abhishek when he poked Tehelka and the latter slapped him he created a big issue in the house due to which Tehelka was ousted from the show. However when Abhishek himself slapped Samarth as he was constantly poking him he requested makers to give him one more chance. Check out the video below.

Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain even Mannara Chopra was surrounded with plethora of difficult questions. Media reminded Mannara how she takes the entire house on her head if someone says even a slightest thing about her character but in reality she herself has character assassinated many female contestants in the show. This didn't go down too well with the Zid actress who eventually broke down once the media round was over.