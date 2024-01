Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner soon. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya are in the game right now. We saw Ayesha Khan getting eliminated in the recent episode. In the latest episode, we saw the families of the contestants meeting Salman Khan. Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha's father, Ankita's mother, Vicky's sister-in-law and Mannara's sister were present to speak to Salman Khan. We saw Salman Khan speaking about the contestants' wrong doings with their family members. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain if he has feelings for Mannara Chopra; latter says 'Tumne acche rishte ki band baja di hai'

He spoke about Abhishek's behaviour, Ankita and Vicky's fights and later went on to speak to Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa. Mitali was asked how has Mannara been doing and she was all praise for her sister. She said that Mannara stood strong and is fighting alone in this game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Rinku Dhawan reveals Ankita Lokhande has been fake since the start; shares who can be the top two

She also said that she is not liking the way Mannara has been targeted in the house. Mitali also shared that she saw how Ankita, Isha, Ayesha and Vicky made fun of Mannara and used derogatory comments on her. She revealed that in one of the live feeds she heard then say that Mannara is the illegitimate child.

Ankita and Isha immediately said that they did not say it and Ankita said that Mitali has watched something wrong. But now, former Bigg Boss contestant, Andy Kumar has found that video and shared it on X to prove what Mitali was speaking about.

Sharing the video, Andy wrote, "Here is the scene which #MitaliHanda mentioned, #AnkitaLokahande & #IshaMalviya cant remember all of a sudden- the bullying on #MannaraChopra is outrageous! #Biggboss17"

Take a look at Andy Kumar's tweet:

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Who will get eliminated next?

After Ayesha's elimination, Ankita, Vicky and Isha are not safe. They will have to face elimination. As per reports, Isha Malviya has been eliminated next but nothing has been confirmed yet. There are various reports on social media claiming about her eviction.