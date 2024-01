Bigg Boss 17 fans will see the media round today. The viewers have been glued onto the clash between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra throughout the week. It seems evident that Mannara Chopra is going in top five, and might even be in the top three contestants of the season. There is a fight between Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar for the top two places. Ankita Lokhande has been lashing out at her husband Vicky Jain for his bonding with female contestants on the show. Whether it is Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan or even Mannara Chopra, she has told Vicky Jain that he is coming across as a womanizer on national TV.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here where Ankita Lokhande admits being insecure

TOMORROW PROMO: #BiggBoss17 MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE Mannara gets targeted by the media pic.twitter.com/0SrG3c898L — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2024

We can see that Mannara Chopra is asked about how she has been talking badly about other women on the show. Ankita Lokhande says she felt bad as Mannara Chopra teased her about her relationship with Vicky Jain. She mocks the tone of how Mannara describes Vicky. Netizens are in shock as Mannara Chopra as been addressing him as her brother on the show. Ankita Lokhande admits that she felt bad. Mannara Chopra promises she will not talk with Vicky Jain in the remaining one week of the show.

Netizens are wondering if the makers gave a hint on who would be the top three on their social media platform. They have taken names of Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui and fans are speculated if these are indeed the top three. Ankita Lokhande was a top contender for the top two for the longest time. Now, people are fed up of the instant drama between Vicky Jain and her. They feel their game is staged.