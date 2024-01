Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about shows right now. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Isha Malviya are inside the house right now. We recently saw Ayesha Khan got eliminated from the show. It was the live audience who voted out Ayesha. Ankita and Vicky have been the highlight since a few days. They have had many ugly fights in the house and their families also got involved. Vicky's mother made many wrong comments about Ankita post the family week. Ankita has been feeling very insecure of Vicky and Mannara's bond. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and others fight for the trophy; here's how much prize money the winner will take home

Ankita is insecure about Vicky and Mannara's bond

She has been getting irritated whenever Vicky speaks to Mannara or whenever he sits with Mannara. Ankita feels Vicky is going behind Mannara and does everything for her. She even tells Vicky not to speak to Mannara. We have seen Ankita's frustration on Mannara even during the recent nomination task and she said many dirty things about her.

Ankita was seen disturbing Mannara even when she was writing her script for the roasting episode. Her insecurities about Mannara did not end and she was recently seen confronting Vicky if he has feelings for Mannara. Vicky looked embarrassed and asked Ankita to stop talking about it.

Ankita asks Vicky if he has feelings for Mannara

Vicky said that he never knew Ankita will speak such stupid things and said that she is herself spoiling her marriage. Vicky said, "Tumne acche rishte ki band baja di hai." Vicky asked to stop talking about such things but Ankita kept asking him about it.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the nominations, after Ayesha Khan's elimination, it seems Vicky, Ankita and Isha are still not safe. As per reports on social media, Isha Malviya has been eliminated from the show next.