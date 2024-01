Bigg Boss season 17 will have its grand finale on January 28 and it will be a star-studded affair. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui enjoyed watching their journey videos and got emotional. Well, as the show is inching towards its end, the contestants seem to have forgotten all the past rivalries and have become friends. Mannara and Ankita Lokhande who were arch rivals since the start have recently hugged each other. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty offers Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to THIS contestant

Recently, in a heartfelt conversation with Mannara, Ankita said that she was not happy watching her journey videos as she did not have her happy moments. While talking to Mannara, she shared her concerns with her journey video which showed her husband in a negative light. She said that she did not see any happy moments in her video. She even added that a few happy moments with Vicy were there, but she is getting affected as they are her family. She said that her family is involved.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's video

Mannara tells Ankita that she feels bad for her mother-in-law. Ankita agrees with her and says, 'Vicky jab ye dekhaga na usko affect karegi ye cheez. Mera positive dikhna is a different thing but he's my family. As a wife everyone to be happy.'

Well, Mannara, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty, Ankita and Munawar Faruqui are fighting hard for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy and prize money of Rs. 50 lakh.