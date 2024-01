Now that Bigg Boss 17 is about to get over, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are wondering how they'll explain everything to their parents back home. The couple's relationship has come under the scrutiny of the whole nation. While Vicky Jain has been tagged as a cold, emotionally unavailable husband who gaslights his wife, she had been labelled as controlling, insecure and downright toxic. The statements made by Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain on how they opposed the marriage, an actress being high-maintenance has enraged quite a few who watched the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande admits Mannara Chopra made her feel insecure about Vicky Jain [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scared to face Ranjana Jain

Ankita Lokhande tells her husband that she is scared to face her mother-in-law. She says his mother even said that they did not want her as a bahu of the house. Vicky Jain says what she meant was that they were initially sceptical. Vicky Jain comes from a Marwari Jain family of Chhattisgarh. Ankita Lokhande is a Maharashtrian Brahmin girl. They even said it was an inter-caste marriage. Ankita Lokhande said she tried her best to adapt to the culture of his home. She says she made full efforts and with a lot of love. It seems Ranjana Jain once told Ankita Lokhande that she was proud of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: The grand finale episode will be six hours long? Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and others fight for the trophy

Ankita Lokhande on how she will face Ranjana Jain

Ankita Lokhande says she does not know how she will face Ranjana Jain. She says she is very scared of the same. She tells Vicky Jain that she is very stressed about the big statements made by her. Ankita Lokhande says she can feel the fear. Later, she says she will apologize and admit she went wrong at places. Vicky Jain tries to explain some things to her.

Kamya Panjabi said that Ankita Lokhande has a huge battle once she gets out of the house. She says her personal struggles will be far bigger. Sources say friends of the couple are also shocked seeing their equation on the show. The investment comment of Vicky Jain also irked many people.