Bigg Boss 17 fans have seen how badly Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have fought in the past few weeks. The two always gave the impression of being a perfect couple. However, the fights between the two have been downright dirty. From the actress' questioning him about his bonding with female contestants on the show to him saying he has splurged lakhs on her, fans were shocked. Many felt that Vicky Jain was an emotionally abusive husband at the start but later called out the actress' insecurity. Some volatile statements comments made by his mother Ranjana Jain added more fuel to the fire. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Madhu Chopra calling Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya uncivilized and more times celebs got called out

Ankita Lokhande goes wrong on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande has been called out for her behaviour with Mannara Chopra. Both Isha Malviya and she bullied her a lot. The actress also told her husband that she is coming across as a womanizer on national TV. Ankita Lokhande was unsporting in the torture task as well. Netizens are wondering if the stressful format of the show has taken a toll on her mental health. Kamya Panjabi feels that Ankita Lokhande has a lot to mend once she is out of Salman Khan's show. Many are wondering if Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage will survive this ordeal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Andy Kumar shares a video of Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya calling Mannara Chopra 'Illegitimate child'; calls it bullying

Well there is no doubt Ankita has gone too wrong in the last 2 weeks but she is not a bad person but yes the damages has been done n the bigger battle for her to win is outside this house! I wish her all the luck for that n her future. #BB17 @ColorsTV @anky1912 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 21, 2024

Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana said that marrying an actress was an expensive affair. She said they are high-maintenance. Many netizens did not like this. Karan Johar and Salman Khan questioned Vicky Jain and his family members on what happened on the show. Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis has maintained her calm throughout. We have to see how their marriage unfolds after this season of Bigg Boss 17.