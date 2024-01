Four Bigg Boss 17 contestants are up for eliminations. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan are nominated this week and one of them will go home. Whoever gets eliminated will have to leave the show right before the Bigg Boss 17 finale. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 suggests that it would be the live audience who would decide the fate of these four. In today's episode, we will see that the contestants will have to roast each other in front of the live audience. Post the session, the audiences will vote and decide who from the mentioned four will get eliminated. As per the latest reports coming in, it is is being alleged that it is Ayesha Khan who got eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain will get eliminated, say fans — view poll results

BollywoodLife has all the entertainment news. Get it instantly as BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra bar dancer; Rajiv Adatia says 'Sharam ani chahiye'

Bigg Boss 17 voting: Is Ayesha Khan eliminated?

As per a report in English Jagran, it is Ayesha Khan who got eliminated. Though the promo did not reveal the name of the person who got eliminated but one can see Ankita Lokhande in tears. There are many posts on social media claiming that it is Ayesha Khan whose journey on Bigg Boss 17 has come to an end. Though many online voting trends suggested that Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya could get the least amount of votes and get eliminated but thanks to this roast task introduced by Bigg Boss, Ayesha Khan allegedly got eliminated. Well, the confirmation will come in only after the episode airs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya in danger zone; whose journey will end before the finale?

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 today: Roast task to entertain all

Talking about the roast tasks, a few promos have been shared online. One of them has Munawar Faruqui roasting Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek Kumar targets Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress targets Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain.

Check out the video of Munawar Faruqui roasting

Bigg Boss 17 finale: Who will win?

As the finale is approaching, audiences are quite eager to know about the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Among the top contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty. These four are definitely going to the finale. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are also considered to be the top contenders who could win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. The last war is expected to be between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande but one never knows. Bigg Boss is always full of surprises.