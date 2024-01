Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. The reality show will have a six-hour-long grand finale episode. The grand finale episode will start at 6 pm and will go on till 12 am. There will be a lot of things happening in the episode on January 28. Currently, we have Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey in the house. This season, Ankita has been the talk of the town. She has come out as a strong woman and she has been loved for her strong gameplay. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya reveals if Mannara Chopra is intentionally spoiling Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage; calls her irritating

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Munawar Faruqui on being labeled as a womanizer; says 'Aurto ko respect di hai maine'

Her personal life with Vicky has also been the talk of the town. Ankita had to face a lot of emotional turmoil in the show and we have all seen how her mother-in-law has been speaking against her. Now, we have another big news about Ankita Lokhande. The actress has reportedly grabbed Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan reacts on Ankita Lokhande calling Mannara Chopra an illegitimate child, 'We are not degrading anyone'

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande approached for Naagin 7?

We had seen during Bigg Boss 16, Ekta Kapoor entered the show to select the lead for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. However, many thought she was considering Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Naagin 7. But that was not true.

Priyanka is doing Ekta Kapoor's web series and Sumbul is seen in Kavya: Ek Junoon Ek Jazbaa. However, in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was signed for Naagin 6. They revealed the same on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Now, as per Filmibeat, Ankita has grabbed Naagin 7. The work of Naagin 7 will begin soon.

As per the source close to the portal, Ankita Lokhande is in contention to play the lead role in Naagin 7 and she will take over the charge from Tejasswi Prakash for the upcoming season. Ankita is considered for the role. However, people might feel this is the reason why Ankita is being favoured in Bigg Boss 17.

The source shared that every popular celebrity comes with a minimum guarantee in Bigg Boss. The source added, "Of course, Ankita had MG. Beyond that, that's her game plan. Colors knows her popularity and we wouldn't be surprised if she signs the dotted lines for the project soon after Bigg Boss 17 gets over."

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Well, it will be interesting to see if the news is true.