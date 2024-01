Bigg Boss 17 has been loved by the audience. The show will soon get its winner. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are in the house right now. Isha Malviya got eliminated from the show recently. Isha has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show. Her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar became the talk of the town. They had many fights and they said many ugly things about each other. When Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show, things good another ugly turn. Isha has said many things about Abhishek and so did Abhishek. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and others journey video episode to be like Bigg Boss 13?

Udaariyaan team supports Abhishek Kumar

They both brought out the past and that went too low. Isha said things like Abhishek used to beat her and because of this he was even thrown out of the TV show, Udaariyaan. For the unversed, Abhishek and Isha worked together in Udaariyaan. She also said that everyone has seen his behaviour on the sets.

However, Abhishek and Isha's costars from Udaariyaan had a different take. They all took up Abhishek's side and said that he was never like that. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta said that Abhishek is not what he is being portrayed.

Even the show's producer, Ravi Dubey confirmed that Abhishek was not thrown out of the show. Now, Isha was asked about her reaction on Udaariyaan team supporting Abhishek. Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Isha said that she was not expecting any support from Udaariyaan's team as she did not do their 'chapulsi' and everyone on the sets knew about Abhishek's behaviour.

Did Isha call Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta jealous?

She also said that everyone was getting good screen space and the her and Abhishek's character was going on well then why did all of a sudden Abhishek's character was killed in the show. She was then asked about Priyanka, Ankit, Sargun Mehta and others supporting Abhishek.

Isha said that there was always a factor of jealousy against her because her character in the show was not that strong as much she portrayed in the show. Well, did she just called Priyanka, Ankit jealous?

Priyanka and Ankita have been a part of Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka even reached the finale and was the second runner-up of the show.