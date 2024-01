Bigg Boss 17 is inching closer to its grand finale which is scheduled on January 28. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will grab the trophy along with the prize money. Well, last night's episode saw Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty get emotional after Bigg Boss showed them their journey. Now, in tonight's episode Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui will be witnessing their journey so far. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel opens up about getting intimate with girlfriend Isha Malviya on the show, her father ignoring him and more

In the promo video, Mannara is seen screaming and enjoying the moment as the audience cheers for her. She is unable to control her excitement as Bigg Boss praises her. He says that Mannara did not play the game but she lived every day in the house. Since day 1 of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss haven been biased towards a few contestants and it seems as Mannara is his favourite of them all. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui fans cannot wait for epic journey video; say 'Aag Laga Di' [Check Reactions]

Watch Mannara Chopora's promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfly ?? (@happylens93)

Bigg Boss even said that Mannara came into the show where people judged her as she came with a film legacy and it was not an easy thing to do. He even said that she took the challenge and was seen ruling the hearts of the viewers. Bigg Boss showed her best moments from her Bigg Boss 17 journey and she was seen getting all emotional.

As the promo video was released on social media, fans of Mannara could not stop praising her. One user wrote, 'She deserves every bit of appreciation from big boss , she gave so much to big boss , she was flawed , made mistakes , made friendships ,got betrayal , became strong and she was real and this is why i got connected to her in big boss 17 .' While another user wrote, '#MannaraChopra full on entertainment ❤️'. Third user wrote, 'She makes me soo happy

Have a look at the tweets

The journey of our queen #MannaraChopra is beautifully captured in the best possible video. Keep supporting and voting, everyone ❤️? — Mannara Chopra Fan Club (@mannara_bigboss) January 24, 2024

Her journey video going to be so awesome? VOTE FOR MAGNIFICENT MANNARA#MannaraChopra #MannaraChopra? — Piney (@Piney13081796) January 24, 2024

This girl literally has my heart ❤️#MannaraChopra — i_love_mannara❤️ (@mannaraislove) January 24, 2024

Arun, Abhishek, Mannara, Ankita and Munawar are fighting hard to grab the trophy. Who do you think, will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 17?