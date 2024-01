Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale week. Six contestants have bagged a place in the finale. Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar are the top six of the latest season of Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya got eliminated just before the finale week despite giving their best efforts. Now, in today's episode, we shall see these top six contestants getting grilled by the media. Mannara Chopra will be questioned over her behaviour and also her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. In the promo video, we see that media calls out Mannara Chopra for character assassinating Khanzaadi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Ankita Lokhande scared to face Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana after Salman Khan's show; says 'I don't know what...'

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra has a major breakdown?

The promo video of Bigg Boss 17 has media stating that Mannara Chopra has made some very strong statements against Khanzaadi. She was also called 'desperate' and 'wannabe'. She also quizzed about playing the victim card while she herself victimises others. Now, after all of this, a viral social media post claims that Mannara Chopra had a major breakdown. She allegedly cried continuously after receiving a strong reaction from the media. Netizens have reacted to this post. A lot of people have written that finally the media managed to do what Salman Khan or the makers could not do. Many even commented in Mannara Chopra's support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande admits Mannara Chopra made her feel insecure about Vicky Jain [Watch]

Check out the viral Bigg Boss 17 post below and the reactions of the netizens.

? BREAKING! After the MEDIA PRESS CONFERENCE, #MannaraChopra broke down and was seen constantly crying in the house. Media has called her HYPOCRITE and highlighted how she character assassinate other women in the show. Also her role in Vicky & Ankita's relationship. And even… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2024

Finally jo koi nahi kar paya incl Salman Khan vo media ne kar diya. They showed the mirror to Barbie Handa. I am not saying Ankita or Isha did right with her but she has also character assassinated other women and always tried to portray her as a victim! Cheers to media… — X News (@kanhakasafar) January 21, 2024

?? had to happen . If the channel wasn't protecting Barbie Handa every time and had highlighted the times when she had Bodyshamed and Ditched #MunawarFaruqui , then she wouldn't be so surprised today . Well deserved #NaginHanda .#MunawarFaruqui? #BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) January 21, 2024

It's bitter but she did CA of alot of people no matter what she did & she needs the reality check — Mayyam? (@browngirlll_) January 21, 2024

She has said some wrong words but has apologized for it unlike Lokhande. She made friends dilse but they all backstabbed her for their own benefits. She has absolutely no role to play in Vicky and Ankita’s drama and is the only innocent party amongst the trio! QUEEN MANNARA FTW — Aara (@TuHai_KiNahi1) January 21, 2024

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara Chopra

A lot of questions would also be raised on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Munawar Faruqui would be asked about his game plan and more.