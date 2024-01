Bigg Boss 17 today: In today’s episode Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had a huge argument after the media questioned him over his double faced and he clarified that he had been very clear with his relationships. Munawar Faruqui's image was tarnished after the entry of Ayesha Khan where she exposed the standup comedian over double dating and more. This revelation left his fans stunned and how. Ever since then, it has been hard for the viewers to trust Munawar when it comes to relationships. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finale report card: Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui give each other a tough fight; Ankita Lokhande loses the top spot

After the media questioned Munawar over being double-faced, they asked Mannara Chopra's opinion and she too agreed that he is double-faced. This left Munawar fuming and they indulged in an argument, where Mannara shared a few instances of his change of behaviour towards her when Ayesha Khan entered the house. Munawar asks her to get over him, to which she slams him called a hypocrite in the relationship, and says he cannot handle his relationship with responsibility. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya reveals if Mannara Chopra is intentionally spoiling Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage; calls her irritating

Mannara and Munawar instantly became friends in the Bigg Boss 17 house but over the time their bond is seen getting weaker and it looks like this year there will be no friendship or love angle after the exit of the house.

