Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande is being strongly slammed by Mannara Chopra’s sister Mitali Handa for her thankless nature towards her sister. The actress's sister took her Instagram and lashed the Pavitra Rishta actress for borrowing her sister Mannara Chopra's saree on the media interaction day and speaking against her. During the media interaction, Mannara was questioned about her closeness and bonding with Vicky Jain, and this left the actress extremely hurt and she was seen breaking down. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Abhishek Kumar; a look at personal issues that left contestants mentally affected

Mitali slams Ankita and claims she wore the clothes she went for her sister Mannara and goes on to speak against her," When @lokhandeankita wears borrowed clothes which I sent for @memannara and Mannara being a kind hearted girl gave her so that she looks good for media interaction where all. Ankita speaks is against Mannara only hats off to Ankita's relations #insensitive person". Later the star sister deleted the stories but it has been going viral all over. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia calls out Vicky Jain’s eviction; says he deserved to be in Top 5 more than Arun Mashettey

#MannaraChopra 's sister Mitali Handa comments on Ankita wearing Mannara's saare during media interaction.#AnkitaLokahande

"Mannara being kind hearted girl gave her cloths so that she looks good for media interaction where all Ankita speaks is against Mannara only hats off to… pic.twitter.com/AWmldgv2Hl — Film window (@Filmwindow1) January 24, 2024

#MunawarFaraqui? #AnkitaLokahande pretending to care about #MannaraChopra? is so awkward and cringe to watch. The abusers are trying to be saviours now to look good but we are not falling for the double faces- Feeling really sad for Mannara. #BiggBoss17 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 23, 2024

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra have managed to come in the Top 5 and both the ladies cannot stand each other. And talking about borrowing the saree from Mannara, we wonder what's the truth, and only Ankita and Mannara can clarify the same.

Ankita's husband Vicky Jain has been evicted from the house, while Mannara's sister and Bollywood and Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has been rooting for her sister's big win ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale that will be held within 4 days that is January 28, 2024.

