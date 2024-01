Bigg Boss 17, the controversial reality show, is just one week away from the finale. However, the makers are not done yet and are still grilling and bashing the contestants. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see how a group of journalists enter the house and grill the contestants. Munawar Faruqui was not spared and was bashed by the media for allegedly playing with feelings of women in the hosue. The Lock Upp season 1 winner, this time, however, did not take the allegations in silence and chose to defend himself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan reacts on Ankita Lokhande calling Mannara Chopra an illegitimate child, 'We are not degrading anyone'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Kamya Punjabi to Mrunal Thakur; a look at celebs who are supporting Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17: Media accuses Munawar Faruqui of being a womanizer

In the below video, one of the journalists accuses Munawar Faruqui of not being true to the female contestants of the show. He was accused of how he has used Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan for his respective game. Munawar in his defense stated that he has never disrespected any female contestant of the show even during any fights or disagreements. He ,also mentioned that he has always respected women and will continue to do so. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Voting: Will Vicky Jain be knocked out of grand finale by THIS contestant?

Trending Now

Promo #BiggBoss17 Finale week me contestants pe Media ka vaar, teekhe sawaal pic.twitter.com/ctKePDdRne — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 21, 2024

Bigg Boss 17: Media bashes Vicky Jain for being insensitive towards wife Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain too got bashed for his arrogant nature towards his wife. One of the journalists stated that how Vicky always reminds Ankita about how he has helped her financially and have always been there during her tough times. The journalist accused Vicky that he however never says thank you or shows gratitude towards his wife for bringing him to a huge platform like Bigg Boss 17. Check out the post below.

Its been reported that Mannara Chopra completely broke down after media exited the house. Few journalists accused Mannara Chopra of character assassinating other fellow female contestants. This didn't go down well with Mannara and she cried profusely because of the allegations made on her by the media.