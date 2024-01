Bigg Boss 17: The controversial reality show is just a week away from its grand finale. However, the contestants are still playing the blame game and making accusations against one another. In yesterday's episode, Mannara Chopra had an emotional breakdown after being accused of causing problems in Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage. Munawar Faruqui too revealed a shocking detail about Mannara Chopra. He claimed that he felt uncomfortable when Mannara kissed him.

Bigg Boss 17 today: Munawar Faruqui reveals Mannara Chopra kissed him

Munawar Faruqui has always claimed to be protective about Mannara Chopra, but their friendship went kaput after Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17. Currently, the duo is cordial with each other, with Mannara being clear that she can never trust Munawar the way she used to do.

In yesterday's episode, Munawar tried his best to cheer Mannara as the latter was feeling lost in the game. Later, he was sitting with Ankita Lokhande and revealed the shocking detail. He said that Mannara Chopra kissed him on Diwali night. He stated she kissed him on his cheeks, which made him extremely uncomfortable. Munawar mentioned that after the Diwali party, Mannara even tried mentioning the kiss incident, but he chose to ignore it. He revealed he didn't say anything about the incident until now as it wouldn't be good for Mannara's reputation.

