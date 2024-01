Bigg Boss 17 is just a day away from its grand finale which will be held on January 28. The Bigg Boss fans have got their top 5 finalists which include Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned in fighting hard for the prestigious trophy. As the grand finale day is just a day away, Bigg Boss called close ones to support their favourite contestant. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan to grace Salman Khan's reality show to promote Shaitaan?

Munawar Faruqui who has become the talk of the town post his various controversies has grabbed his spot in the top 5 list. His close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra entered Bigg Boss 17 to support Munawar. Karan rushed and gave a tight hug to Munawar. The two got emotional and broke down into tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: Netizens troll Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain after Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's romantic dance on the grand finale [Watch]

For the uninitiated, Munawar has been accused of two-timing and cheating. In the promo video, Munawar was seen telling Karan, 'Kya ho gya ye mere ko nahi pata tha', to which the latter said that 'Ho gaya na, galti ho gayi, mafi maang li, bas'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of grand finale, Vicky Jain's mother cheers for daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande; netizens troll her [Watch]

Karan defended Munawar and in his defense he said, 'Mujhe lagta hai ya to Munawar, relationship ka koi trauma hai, ya jis tarah se uski life rahi hai, uski wajah se ye kisi relationship ko end nahi kar pata, he doesn't fall out through it'. He even added saying, 'Not everybody is going to love you, not everybody is going to hate you, simple. Ho gaya, abhi muh latka ke baadna nahi'.

Munawar himself has accepted his fault on national television. Karan Kundrra saying 'Galti sabse hoti hai' shouldn't be the excuse. You did something wrong; you'll face the consequences. You can't get away with something this serious by just claiming a 'Galti hi to Hai' attitude. — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) January 27, 2024

Jo #KaranChachundrra toxic boyfriend bann kar #TejasswiPrakash haar gaya tha wo #MunawarFaruqui ko cheating normal hai bolke samjhakar chla gya?

Shame on him n munawar who generalise cheating in real life#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AbhishekKumar #AbhishekKumar? pic.twitter.com/aQvlR30oWp — ?Dusty Dusk (@dustydusk24) January 27, 2024

this #MunawarFaruqui is a LIARRRR! If u guys rmmbr, #AyeshaKhan had said "he has conveniently left his weeping wife in village"; but he's saying to Dibang "my wife remarried left me took my son etc etc" sharm lihaaz where bhaisaaab???#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — AYUSH AGNIHOTRI (@maharaj_1246) January 27, 2024

Within no time, netizens trolled Karan and Munawar for normalizing cheating. One user wrote, 'Jo #KaranChachundrra toxic boyfriend bann kar #TejasswiPrakash haar gaya tha wo #MunawarFaruqui ko cheating normal hai bolke samjhakar chla gya? Shame on him n munawar who generalise cheating in real life'. While another one write, 'Munawar himself has accepted his fault on national television. Karan Kundrra saying 'Galti sabse hoti hai' shouldn't be the excuse. You did something wrong; you'll face the consequences. You can't get away with something this serious by just claiming a 'Galti hi to Hai' attitude.'

Apart from Karan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Bhatt entered the house to support the top finalists. Who do you think will win the trophy?