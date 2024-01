Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaars with Salman Khan are always very entertaining. The host spares no one and perfectly reprimands those who have gone wrong in the show. Now, Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale. In a few days, one of the contestants will lift the trophy. This week was quite an eventful one. A lot of fights took place inside the house. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande had major fights. Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain had a fight. And the torture task indeed turn into a torture for the audience. Now, in the Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see the relatives of the contestants having a conversation with Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande out of danger zone as Isha Malviya gets eliminated?

Salman Khan questions Vicky Jain's sister-in-law

The promo video of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar is out now. In the video, we see Vicky Jain's sister-in-law seated next to Ankita Lokhande's mother. Salman Khan asks Vicky's sister-in-law about her point-of-view on the fights that are taking place between the couple. To this, she says that there are some events unfolding that are not being liked by all. Salman Khan then also talks about Vicky Jain's mother's statements that she made in press. He says that Vicky's mother-in-law made a statement in the press that the family was against Vicky's marriage with Ankita. While the sister-in-law is speechless, Ankita's mother makes a comment that she is also quite surprised as to why this statement was made. Well, this is just the promo and the full conversation has not been revealed yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Ayesha Khan to get eliminated as per voting trend after the roast task?

Check out Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar promo below:

Apart from Salman Khan grilling the relatives of the contestants, we will also see some fun as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will grace the show to promote their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. They will dance with Salman Khan and crack jokes. Anil Kapoor will also become a part of Bigg Boss 17. He would be there to promote Fighter. The movie is releasing on January 25.

Bigg Boss 17 elimination

Another shocking twist would be that one of the contestants from Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande will get eliminated before the finale. Or there could be double elimination too this week. We'll have to wait and watch.