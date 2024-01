Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The winner of the show will be announced on January 28. It is just five days left for the finale. Currently, we have the top six contestants, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. The show has got amazing TRP this season and people have loved the contestants. The grand finale of the show will be six hours long. It will be from 6 pm to 12 am. Recently, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan got eliminated. Just before them, we saw Samarth Jurel getting eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya reveals if Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's relationship will survive in the future

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

He was one of the most entertaining contestants but we also saw he had many ugly fights with Abhishek Kumar. Samarth was slammed for making fun of Abhishek Kumar's mental health and for provoking him in the house. Samarth was very close to Ankita and Vicky by the end.

Samarth reveals Vicky did not bath for 3-4 days

He and Vicky Jain had many fun moments in the house. Now, that Samarth is out, he has been giving interviews about Bigg Boss 17. He was recently seen with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He spoke about Bigg Boss 17 at their podcast. He was asked about Vicky Jain during the conversations. It was being said that Vicky Jain did not take bath and Samarth confirmed that.

He said that Vicky Jain did not bath for 3-4 days. He also mentioned that Vicky created a record once when he did not change his clothes for three days after a weekend ka vaar. Bharti and Haarsh asked him if Vicky wore branded clothes.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Samarth reveals Vicky does not like to bath

Samarth said, "Shauk hai, shaukeen aadmi hain. Bas nahane ka shauk nahi hai." He further spoke about the number of clothes Ankita Lokhande brought. He said that she had the most number of clothes. Samarth also said that Ankita did bring 200 clothes inside the Bigg Boss house but apart from that she also received more clothes from outside again.