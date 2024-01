Today, the media is going enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. The top six contestants will be grilled for their behaviour in the latest season. No one will be spared. Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty will have to brace some extremely serious grilling and accusations made by the media. Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17 has been eventful. From being called the mastermind to his fights with Ankita Lokhande, a lot of drama surrounding Vicky Jain has unfolded in the house. Now, as the media will raise questions, he would be asked about his 'ghamand'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande laugh at Munawar Faruqui after he is grilled about using women to achieve success [Watch]

In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, we see Vicky Jain being in the hot seat. A journalist states that when he entered the Bigg Boss house, he was a 'green flag husband' but he is appearing as a 'red flag husband'. It is because he showcases that he has done a lot of favours of Ankita Lokhande by helping her financially, etc. It is also pointed out that it is because of Ankita Lokhande that he has received a platform like that of Bigg Boss but he has never credited her. To this, Vicky Jain stated that he has given her the credit and has even thanked her for the same. Another journalist then asks Vicky Jain, he has 'ghamand' of what? Being Ankita Lokhande's husband or having a 'Koyle ki kadhaan' (coal mine). To this, he states that he has ghamand of both. These are just the promos thus the full answers of the contestants would be known only when the the episode of aired. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Ankita Lokhande scared to face Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana after Salman Khan's show; says 'I don't know what...'

Mannara Chopra will also face some very serious questions. She would be called out for character assassinating others and then crying when she gets targeted. Mannara Chopra will give it back when Ankita Lokhande would jump in. It would also be said that she looks 'desperate' to win the game. Munawar Faruqui would be questioned over his bond and equations in the house.