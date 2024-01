Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from its finale. Only one will lift the trophy and now only a few are left in house. The top eight contestants are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan. Out of these, Isha, Vicky, Ankita and Ayesha are in the danger zone. They got nominated as they lost in torture task. Now, who will get eliminated among these four and not go into the finale week? Earlier, reports suggested that Ayesha Khan has been eliminated. And now, reports suggest that it is Isha Malviya who has been shown the door. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reacts to Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya's behaviour towards Mannara; calls it 'uncivilised'

As per a report in GossipsTV, Isha Malviya has been evicted from the house. It is not very clear yet whether she got eliminated due to less number of votes or what. It is not even clear whether the reports of Isha's eviction are true or not. About Ayesha Khan's elimination, it has been reported that she received less number of votes from the live audience. In today's Bigg Boss 17 episode, live audience entered the house and the contestants had to roast each other. Basis the entertainment level, reportedly among the four nominated contestants, it was Ayesha Khan who got evicted. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande spills personal secrets of life with Vicky Jain; 'Agar aap hamare ghar ki CCTV footage...' [Watch]

Isha Malviya's journey in Bigg Boss 17 was an eventful one. She entered the show along with Abhishek Kumar who is her ex-boyfriend. From the premiere night, the two started fighting. They fought in front of Salman Khan and Isha Malviya accused Abhishek Kumar of physical violence. A few weeks later, Samarth Jurel entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Samarth is Isha's current boyfriend. As he entered, she refused to accept their relationship. But soon she accepted it. Samarth and Isha were often called out for poking Abhishek Kumar.

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui's roast

Talking about the Bigg Boss 17 finale, if these reports of double eliminations are true then Bigg Boss 17 has got its top six contestants. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande who were nominated are safe and made their way to the finale, as per the reports.