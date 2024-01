Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention and the show will also get its winner tonight. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is happening today (January 28). Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande are the top five contestants of the show. Vicky Jain got eliminated just before the finale and many were upset. He was known as the mastermind of this season. Vicky entered with his wife Ankita and we saw so many ugly things about their personal life coming out on the show. They had many fights on the show and Ankita was always upset with Vicky for not giving her the attention. She always said that he was only involved in the game and forgot his wife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Vicky Jain reacts to wife Ankita Lokhande calling him womaniser; says 'W e should think before we speak'

They also went on the disrespect each other many times. Ankita and Vicky's mothers had entered the show to make them understand but post that things did not stop. Ankita got insecure about Vicky and Mannara's bond. She kept saying many things to Vicky and Mannara and it kind of became very awkward. Things went so far that the couple also spoke about taking a break from each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Not Ankita Lokhande, THIS contestant to give tough competition to Munawar Faruqui in top 2?

During the family week, Vicky's mother slammed Ankita for kicking her husband. Ankita explained that it was in fun mode but his mother said many things about Ankita in the media. She said that they were always against the marriage. She also said Ankita needs to learn to behave with her husband. Salman Khan had bashed Vicky's mother for saying all these things during the weekend ka vaar.

Vicky reacts to his mother's comments on Ankita

Now, Vicky has reacted to his mother's comments on his wife. Speaking to Etimes, Vicky shared that there was a communication gap between their parents and them because they were on the show. He said that Ankita throwing slippers at him was in a fun way and keep doing masti at home.

However, Vicky knew that these things should not be done on national television and he kept telling Ankita that there is life beyond Bigg Boss. He said that he was aware that they to be careful about their conduct on the show as their parents might not understand it and a different kind of reaction would come from their side.

He added that there was no communication with their families and hence, they could not clarify things from their side. He said that because there was lack of communication, it is very natural for their parents to feel these emotions.

Vicky defends his mother's reactions

He further shared, "There were a few things said which I don’t agree with but then it came from a mother who was emotionally affected and without much thinking she said those things."