Bigg Boss 17: The finale is coming and it's just 5 days left. The race for the ticket to the finale is coming to an end. And seems like the show has already hit its winner as well. The latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house is Vicky Bhaiya aka Vicky Jain. It is claimed that Vicky failed to make it top 5 and has been eliminated. The top 5 contestants in the house are now Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra Arun Mahasetty,Abhishek Kumar. However, in the final round, Arun too might get voted out. And the race is among the top four. To not anyone's surprise Munawar Faruqui is claimed to be the winner of the house. But surprisingly Ankita Lokhande will not be the runner-up but the second runner-up of the show.

As per Khabri's predictions, Abhishek Kumar will be the first runner-up of the show and Mannara will be the third runner-up. But these are just the early predictions and the final result will be out in just 5 days.

The finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on January 28, 2023. The show will last for long six hours and then announce its winner. There is a tough fight between Ankita and Munawar to win the race and there are high chances of Munna beating the Pavitra Rishta actress. However even if Ankita doesn't win the show, the actress has reportedly bagged a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, and an announcement will be made in a grand way.

