Bigg Boss 17 has been witnessing a lot of drama, especially with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage being one of the most talked-about affairs in the controversial reality show. During their stint in Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was often seen ignoring Ankita's feelings and being more concerned about his game and alliances with fellow contestants. Vicky is often referred to as the red flag and not an ideal husband. Recently, during the media round in Bigg Boss 17, the businessman was accused of his wrong behavior towards his wife Ankita on the show. After being vehemently bashed by the journalists, Vicky eventually accepted that he was not an ideal partner and went down on his knees to apologize to his wife Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain pleads to Ankita Lokhande to forgive him

The media round is one of the significant highlights of the controversial reality show, where the journalists grill the housemates with their bold questions. Among all the contestants, Vicky Jain was severely bashed by the media people for his arrogant nature towards his wife Ankita Lokhande. Initially, Vicky defended himself and stated that he always used to tell Ankita to be careful of her reactions as they could have major drawbacks. He also mentioned that he witnessed a new Ankita in the house.

When the journalist asked what new trait of Ankita he discovered, the businessman stated that she was never this difficult to him. Eventually, Vicky apologized and stated that the media had shown him the mirror, and he would work on himself. He said that because there was so much pressure in the game, sometimes you tend to forget about everything, even your relations. He then took everyone by surprise when he went down on his knees and promised to work on his relations with Ankita.