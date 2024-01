Bigg Boss 17 is finally ending. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is happening today (January 28) and Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are the top five finalists of the show. One of them will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 tonight. Bigg Boss 17 has been very difficult for these contestants. Ankita Lokhande had her husband, Vicky Jain with her in the game yet their journey was so tough. They had many ugly fights and misunderstandings between them. It looked like the relationship is about to end. They spoke many negative things about each other and were never quite happy. Ankita was upset as Vicky Jain never gave her the time and attention in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: 'Happy Birthday winner Munawar Faruqui' trends as fans are confident about his victory on his special day

Later, she even got insecure about his bond with Mannara Chopra in the house. They got into many fights and Vicky's mother said so many ugly things about Ankita. She said that Ankita needs to learn to behave and also needs to respect her husband. She also said that they were always against Ankita and Vicky's marriage.

Vicky reacts to Ankita Lokhande calling him a womaniser

During one of Ankita and Vicky's fights, she even said that Vicky looks like a womaniser and she does not want him to look like that. She even told Vicky that he must stop talking and laughing with girls because he looks like a womaniser. However, she got trolled for saying this and even Vicky told her that she is creating this narrative about him.

Now, speaking to ETimes, Vicky Jain has reacted to Ankita Lokhande calling him a womaniser. He said that he has discussed the same with Ankita when she used the word against him but people often say things that they don’t mean in the fight. He added that it sometimes becomes like a tag especially if it is coming from a partner.

He shared that he told Ankita that she is his wife and she has known him for the longest time so when she says such things his actions become questionable.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Vicky defends wife Ankita Lokhande

He further said, "I told her we should think before we speak. But again we have to understand that when we are angry, hurt and under the pressure, we end up saying these things."