Bigg Boss season 17 is getting a lot of limelight these days with contestants' controversies and fights. The show has even entered the top 10 most-watched TV shows list. Audiences love the current ongoing fight between the contestants and makers are also adding the needed factor to the reality show. The contestants are battling hard to win the trophy and reach the finale stage. Bigg Boss recently shut down Dil, Dimaag, and Dum houses and told contestants to bring all their luggage from their respective rooms.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan recently reprimanded the contestants for making him wait for over 20 minutes and he scolded them for their bad behaviour. He even schooled Abhishek Kumar for his violent and aggressive conduct on the show. A new promo video is out, wherein Salman is seen naming three female contestants who are running the BB 17 house.

Salman praised Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya in the episode. He said that Ankita and Mannara have a clarity over their equation and friendship status. He said that the two cannot stand each other He even said that Isha has taken good care of her fight with Abhishek. Salman even said that the rest of the contestants were clueless and seemed to be lost in the game. Recently, a Korean singer Aoora entered as a wild card contestant.While, Sana Raees Khan got evicted from the game. Now, Mannara, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Isha, Vicky, Neil, Anurag, Rinku, Arun, Khanzaadi are fighting for the trophy.