Bigg Boss 17 is in its ninth week. There haven't been many tasks. Right now, locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Aoora, Arun Mashettey and Khanzaadi. Recently, Sana Raees Khan was eliminated from the show. And soon another person will get eliminated. 8 weeks in, we conducted a poll asking our readers which of the contestants they think will be in the top 3. And here we are with the poll results.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya reveals Abhishek Kumar had slapped her badly when they went out for a party

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain or Munawar Faruqui – fans pick which contestant will survive till the end

For the poll, we had four contestants – Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Munawar Faruqui is leading the poll. He is one of the most popular contestants this year. The comedian has a huge fan following and knows how to decode the game of his competitor. Munawar Faruqui has previously won Lock Upp and he is winning hearts in Bigg Boss 17 too. In the second spot is Mannara Chopra. Mannara is completely new to the reality TV world. Yet she has emerged as one of the most popular faces of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of the house; fans say 'Mastermind for a reason'

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

Vicky Jain is at 3 spot. Yes, surprisingly, he is not in the Top 2. Vicky is being hailed as the mastermind. He started out strong but his game is being affected by constant interruptions from Bigg Boss and Ankita Lokhande. Vicky has now become somewhat subdued. He is not able to play his game freely. Lastly, there is Isha Malviya. Well, we are just 8 weeks in and there are many more to go, one might never know how, when and which contestant might tip the scales in their favour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar confesses he feels hurt when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel get physically close

Trending Now

But right now, Munawar is leading with 61.5 % of the total votes. Mannara is at number 2 with 30.8 % votes. Vicky and Isha, on the other hand, have received lesser votes, which are 4.6 % and 3.1 % respectively.

Have a look at the poll results for Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 here:

This week, nominated contestants are Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain.