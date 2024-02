Bigg Boss 17 contestants have been doing meet-ups with fans in different places. Lakhs had gathered in the streets of Dongri to see Munawar Faruqui who brought home the trophy. Even Abhishek Kumar met fans in an event organized in a big hall in Mumbai. Yesterday, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai and Samarth Jurel were in Hyderabad. There was small celebration cum meet-up held at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium of Hyderabad. As we know, Arun Mashettey is from Hyderabad. Though he ended up on the fifth place, people really liked his genuine nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Winner Munawar Faruqui talks about his bond with Ayesha Khan post the show ended

Trio goes crazy seeing the crowds in Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The trio were standing on top of a Mercedes car. Now netizens noticed that the national flag was painted on the bonnet of the vehicle. It seems when someone climbed up on the roof of the car, they stepped on the bonnet and hence, the tricolour. As we know, the disrespect of the flag is a legal offence in the nation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra to feature in a music video? Viral BTS pics spark rumours

Dono gadi ke bonnet par India ka flag bna hai usi par "pair" rakh kar khade hai ab andbhakto ko nhi dikhega ??#MunawarFaruqui #BB17 pic.twitter.com/z35khtXcIJ — Real Khabri ? (@Real_Khabri2) February 5, 2024

Arun Mashettey first contestant from Hyderabad

Arun Mashettey was the first ever contestant from Hyderabad on the show. His bond with Tehelka Bhai was one of the best things that people got to watch on this season of Bigg Boss. Tehelka Bhai had to leave after a nasty fight with Abhishek Kumar. Samarth Jurel was liked by the neutral contestants for his entertainment quotient on the show.