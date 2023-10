Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a massive rollercoaster ride. Within the first week, fans got to see many fights. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship issue caught attention. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's equation also got eyeballs. The second week brought a major twist with wildcard contestants. Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and brought the house down with his accusation towards Isha Malviya. He is Isha Malviya's boyfriend and Abhishek Kumar had a massive emotional breakdown. In today's episode, we saw a major twist. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and more wildcard contestants who brought a storm on the show

Abhishek Kumar turns peacemaker between Samarth and Isha Malviya

Abhishek Kumar who went charging at Samarth Jurel when he made shocking allegations against Isha Malviya then turned out to be peacemaker between the two. Abhishek spoke to Samarth and apologised to him for whatever happened. He even made Isha Malviya realise that she should accept the truth rather than denying it. He hugged Isha as a friend and stated that he will move on from whatever the equation is. Abhishek finally got a hold of his emotions and turned out to be the matured one in this entire situation. He asked Samarth to talk to Isha calmly.

Further, netizens are also impressed with the advices given by Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. The two of them spoke to Isha Malviya and stated that she should not run away from the truth and rather accept it. Munawar said that Isha should stay away from Abhishek Kumar and not give him any hope. Isha ran towards Abhishek when he was weeping and Munawar stated that she shouldn't have done that. The video went viral on entertainment news.

Check out comments by Bigg Boss 17 fans below:

I might've liked them before even but after this episode THEY'VE MY HEART!!?? They could've even Passed comments but..? They kept HUMANITY over GAME!!? The only two who were so Real today!!?#AnkitaLokhande #MunawarFaruqui #IshaMalviya #AbhishekKumar #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/Brv2xYDAQq — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) October 29, 2023

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Now it remains to be seen what will happen between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Abhishek Kumar has extended a hand of friendship to Samarth Jurel but the latter is not in the mood as of yet. However, the differences between Samarth Surel and Isha Malviya have sorted out.