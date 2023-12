Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have been in the news since a few days. The ex-couple entered the show together and had an ugly fight on the first day itself. However, later it looked like they will get back into a relationship but Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. Things got nasty again and we saw Isha, Abhishek and Samarth's fights as well. But later, everything was going on well until recently when Isha and Abhishek brought out the past during fights. They went on to dig into each other's past and said ugly things about each other. Isha also made various claims about Abhishek. She revealed that Abhishek had hit her once when they for a party. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and other contestants who are likely to get bashed by Salman Khan this weekend

She also revealed that he was very violent and abusive in the relationship. While saying so, Samarth revealed that Abhishek was thrown out of Udaariyaan because of his temper issues. Isha also agreed that it was true. Now, Udaariyaan director Uttam Ahlawat has supported Isha's claims. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui-Ankita Lokhande turn foes as former calls her 'bossy'; actress gives it back with force [WATCH]

Udaariyaan director supports Isha Malviya's claims of Abhishek being removed from the show

Speaking to Times Now, Uttam said that they had all gone to London for shoots and it was that time when they decided to end Abhishek's role in the show. He further said that Abhishek fought with everyone on the sets and so Isha is partly right that his role ended because of his anger issues. Also Read - Dunki on Bigg Boss 17: Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film on Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Uttam said that they didn't want things to go beyond our reach and hence, his character was killed in the show. He added that Isha was an important part of the show and we wanted her to be there. He also said that Abhishek had a lot of anger issues and Isha, Abhishek should have kept their personal issues aside for the show. This is a big story in TV news.

He said that Isha and Abhishek should have kept their personal things in line. However, he feels everyone deserves a chance to learn and they will learn from their mistakes. Uttam Ahlawat has wished Isha, Abhishek and Samarth and said that he would be equally happy if anyone of them wins.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house.