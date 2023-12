Bigg Boss 17 at times feels like Temptation Island. It is all thanks to ex-lovers and married couples being inside the house that the relationship drama in Bigg Boss house has reached its peak. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are ex-lovers. Their relationship has kept the house bustling. The drama increased ten folds as Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Initially Isha denied their relationship but later accepted it. In a recent episode, we saw Isha Malviya opening up about her shocking past with Abhishek Kumar. She accused Abhishek Kumar of physical assault and that became headlines. Now, Abhishek's on-screen sister from Udaariyaan has taken a stand for him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain made a sudden exit from her life for a year after a massive showdown

Taking to her Insta stories, Chetna Singh has taken a stand for Abhishek Kumar saying that Isha Malviya is lying. She said that Isha and Samarth should be scared of God rather than lying. She further wrote that Isha should play solo without talking Abhishek Kumar's name name. She said that just because they want footage, they should not lie and say anything about Abhishek. Another actress Amanjot Kaur also took Abhishek Kumar's side and made a post for him. She wrote that she knows the truth and claimed that Isha Malviya is lying. Isha stated that Abhishek slapped her at a club in front of her friends and she got a bruised eye.

Check out screenshot of Chetna Singh's post below:

#AbhishekKumar 's onscreen sister #ChetnaSingh slams Isha and Chintu for bringing the wrong story to defame Abhishek, She said Isha is using Abhishek for the game ..#BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/8kGa5e2Lbn — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) December 13, 2023

After Chetna Singh and Virsa Riar one more Udariyaan Co-Actor (Amanjot Kaur) came forward in support of Abhishek Kumar.@Abhishekkuma08 #IshaMalviya is becoming lair of the Nation #BB17 pic.twitter.com/WwzBYiPA4Z — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) December 13, 2023

Here's a video of Samarth Jurel talking about Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fight began since the day appeared on Bigg Boss 17 premiere. They fought in front of Salman Khan. She accused him of physically harming her while they were in a relationship. On national television, she made these serious allegations against him.