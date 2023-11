The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of minutes ago. Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was around Diwali party. There were tasks held for the housemates which had weekly basic ration as the prize. It was impressive and shocking at the same time to contestants perform. Now, tomorrow is Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan is going to guide contestants again. But he will ignore Anurag Dobhal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and other ex contestants who cried over wanting to quit the show

Salman Khan royally ignores Anurag Dobhal during weekend ka vaar

This past week, we saw Anurag Dobhal's health deteriorate in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He was feeling pressure on the show. Anurag felt Salman Khan and the makers of the show have been poking him by disrespecting the Brosena. Anurag voiced his opinion in front of everyone. Anurag also wanted to quit at one point. He even asked for a doctor. Anurag was called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss who tried to make him understand but Anurag's statements only dug the grave deeper. Even the contestants felt that Anurag is losing the plot. Despite that, there was no change in Anurag's behaviour whatsoever.

It all happened after Salman Khan jokingly mentioned Brosena while being goofy with Anurag in front of Katrina Kaif. Anurag felt frustrated because of the same. So, during this weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan, it seems, will ignore Anurag. Without taking anyone's name, the host said that there are a lot of people who misunderstand him and they can continue to do so. He says he is not interested in all that.

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

Salman Khan guides Ankita Lokhande

This time during Weekend Ka Vaar, finally, Salman Khan will talk to Ankita Lokhande and make her see the error in her game. Salman will make Ankita understand that she is continuously behind Vicky Jain who is playing his own game. Salman asks Ankita to look at her own game. She seemingly understands what Salman says.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar promo video here:

Promo BiggBoss17 WKW, Salman Khan angry on Aurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande ko bulaya meditation room pic.twitter.com/SGRnBO61q0 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the voting lines had been close for the week. It seems no one would be evicted or either the housemates would be evicted unanimously. Let's see what happens.