Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw two major things happening inside the house. The first one was Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's fight and the second one was Munawar Faruqui's court case. Both of them were nasty. Well, in the last two weeks a lot has been said about Munawar Faruqui and even the housemates have been calling out Munna for his behaviour. While that was sorted out, in a way, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's fight saw no resolution at all. And Vicky and Abhishek both said some nasty things.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain get into a nasty fight

So, the episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show began with Vicky Jain poking fun at Abhishek Kumar. It so happened that Arun Mahshettey had come out to ask Vicky about washing dishes. Vicky put it on Abhishek who was sitting on the sofa and talking to others. Vicky seemingly took a jibe at Abhishek saying that he has 40 days of experience of washing dishes. Abhishek got furious and asked Vicky why doesn't he tell his wife, Ankita Lokhande, to wash the dishes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's close friend indirectly hints that Isha Malviya dated Samarth Jurel whilst having an affair with the Udaariyaan actor

It is after that point that everything turns nastier. Vicky and Abhishek lose their calm on each other and get into a verbal spat. Vicky warns Abhishek that he will file a complaint against him in the outside world and make his life difficult. Abhishek asks if he is saying it because of his money and power. Vicky loses cool because Abhishek dragged Ankita in the matter. Abhishek says 'pel dunga' to Ankita and Vicky. His remarks don't go down well with the husband-wife duo. They feel it was a below-the-belt remark. Abhishek says he meant in the game sense and is ready to apologise if they thought it any different. We also see Vicky Jain then going on Abhishek's family asking him whether he beats his mom and dad. Abhishek asks the same thing to Vicky and adds that he might be hitting his mom which is why she was crying on national television. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Khan or Rinku Dhawan; here's who fans want eliminated next — View poll results

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain loses cool on Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt

During Abhishek and Vicky's fight, Neil Bhatt tries to calm them both down but Vicky reprimands him saying that Abhishek is cursing his wife and he is taking Abhishek's side. Neil tries to tell him that he is just asking them to calm down. But to no avail. Ankita Lokhaned also loses her cool on Munawar Faruqui since the latter doesn't react to Abhishek and Vicky's fight. Vicky Jain also loses his cool on Munawar and tells him that if he babysits Abhishek ever again, he will never speak to him in his life. Munawar was chilling and sleeping. After being reprimanded, he talked some sense into Abhishek.