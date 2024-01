In two weeks, fans will get to know the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The latest season of Salman Khan's show received a lot of attention thanks to the fights and drama taking place. The recent season was more about couples drama as many real-life pairs entered the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt entered Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar and his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya also became a part of Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan, who is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, entered the show to claim her apology. Now the show has got its four contestants who are definitely going to the finale. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan are in danger zone. Who is going to get eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande randomly throws Mannara Chopra's blanket on ground; latter says 'Pagal hi hogai hain' [Watch]

Everything you need to know about the latest Bigg Boss 17 voting trend

As per a report in Filmibeat stating Bigg Boss Vote trends, the voting trends suggest that a lot of people are voting to save Ayesha Khan. Even though she entered the show as a wildcard contestant, she seem to be getting a lot of support from the audience. She is in the leading with almost 50 percent of votes coming for her. The second name on the list is that of Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress is being considered to be among the top three given her star power. But this week, she is in the nominations thanks to cheating in torture task. As per the list, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya are in the danger zone. The trend suggests that it would either one of these whose journey in the house will come to an end. But you never know. Bigg Boss 17 has been full of twist and surprises and when the actual announcement is made, fans would get to meet the top 7 of the Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

Changing bonds in Bigg Boss 17 house

Talking about the dynamics in Bigg Boss 17 house, a lot has changed over the past two days. Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's friendship has gone down the drain. They have been fighting inside the house like there's no tomorrow. Mannara Chopra who had distanced herself from Munawar Faruqui has now become friends with him again. Mannar Chopra, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui won the torture task and secured their place in the finale.