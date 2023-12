The seventeenth season of Bigg Boss 17 hadn't managed to grab the same eyeballs which season 13 and 16 did. Ardent fans of the controversial reality show are missing the true connection between the contestants of this season. However, there are few in the house who are everyday trying to give their best and entertain the audience. Two such names from Bigg Boss 17 have been businessmen Vicky Jain and controversial standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. Recently both Vicky and Munawar had an intense conversation which made the latter emotional. In fact, it also reminded us of the complicated yet honest friendship which Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz shared in Bigg Boss 13 house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 8 report card: Munawar Faruqui overtakes Ankita Lokhande; Abhishek Kumar's aggression leads to his downfall

Vicky Jain extends emotional support to Munawar

Both Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui have never claimed that they are each other's best friends or priority. On one hand where Munawar has stated that his only two priorities are Mannara and Abhishek, Vicky has often extended his support to Khanzaadi and evicted contestant Sana. Hence it was a sweet surprise when in Bigg Boss 17's yesterday episode Munawar talked about the emotional turmoil he is going through in front of Vicky Jain. Vicky too made Munawar understood what he needs to do and how he need to be back in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain out as Mannara Chopra beats THESE two popular faces to regain footing in Top 5

Munawar's emotional turmouil beacsue of Mannara Chopra

It's been weeks that Munawar is trying to be clam and composed. Be it the contestants or host Salman Khan himself, they have often pointed out to the Lock Upp 1 winner that how Mannara is using him just for the game. In fact, last week in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman openly called out Munawar and stated that how it's not only his responsibility to stand for Mannara and make her understand like a baby. Even Isha told Munawar that she doesn't see the same level of friendship from Mannara's side. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confesses he is upset with Mannara Chopra; says, 'spoiled child ka umar chala gaya'

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

All the above things got too much to handle and Munawar shared his heart out to Vicky. Vicy then mentioned that how he has always seen Munawar like a hero and how heroes can't be confused in their mind. Vicky mentioned that Munawar is made for such game shows and how he now needs to show his true protentional without worrying about other things.

Vicky's words were enough to make Munawar emotional. Both Vicky and Munawar who had a heartfelt conversation eventually hugged each other.

The unforgettable Sidasim friendship

Now we all know that Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had some crazy fights in Bigg Boss 13. Still even after all those fights, one can easily sense that both Asim and Siddharth were genuinely fond of each other. In fact, in one of the Bigg Boss 13 episodes, Shukla said to Asim that how he finds a younger version of him in the latter. The late actor also said that he feels that Asim is his little brother. Before their friendship went kaput in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Asim many a time stood for Siddharth in every fight and heated arguments.

The recent conversation which took place between Vicky and Munawar reminded us of the old Asim and Sidharth who used to handle each other's emotion and shareed the brotherly bond.