Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain looks extremely frustrated and angry with Ankita Lokhande after she expresses her disappointment over her behaviour of asking him to be just with her. The tone of Vicky was at an extreme high pitch, and Ankita was very calmly handling the situation. And this argument looked like every husband-and-wife argument. But the tone that Vicky had in his argument was not all appreciating, and the fans are strongly lashing out at the star husband and calling it scary.

Check out the reactions of the viewers over Vicky angrily yelling at Ankita, and she is being calm and composed. They call it a big red flag.

From my pov side I think couples shouldn't go to big boss bcuz there is too much fighting n arguments if one see something he or she does not like . sad when the happy relationship gets sour ! Stay strong Ankita #AnkitaLokhande #BigBoss17 pic.twitter.com/nvSVuGLLTI — ?????ℎ?☆•° (@11eleven_4us) October 20, 2023

I’m sorry but this is scary af how vicky is howling n gaslighting poor girl. stay strong #AnkitaLokhande.. STAY STRONG ❤️?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/0WTJixALpF — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 20, 2023

This isn’t the way u should treat ur wife?

Vicky u went from 1 to -10000 in my list just bcz of this#MunawarFaruqi #MannaraChopra #AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/00qsKrBMzy — Van (Gallery Era?) (@_VanMiho_) October 20, 2023

Later, after the argument, you could see how Munawar Faruqui went and spoke to Ankita and calmed her down. The viewers are liking the bond that they have created within a few days.

I loved how #MunawarFaruqui consoled #AnkitaLokhande when she was left all alone after the fight. Even her hubby didn’t check on her ?#MunawarFaruqui? explained to her where she was wrong & took a stand for #MannaraChopra too. #MunawarIsTheBoss ??? #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/9jX4zKzmNI — Urvashi (@urvashi0831) October 20, 2023

On the other hand, there is a huge debate going on about how Ankita and Bigg Boss himself are not letting Vicky play his game and are claiming he has a lot of potential. It will be interesting to see if Vicky overpowers Ankita in the game. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.