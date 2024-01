The finale week of Bigg Boss 17 is here, the seventeenth season will get over on January 28 and the ticket to the finale race is between Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Menara Chopra. Ahead of the finale, the media entered the house and grilled each contestant. In the latest promo, we see how Munawar is being slammed by the media journos who question him over his double dating to using women as a tool to climb up the success ladder. The stand up comedian takes the question with utmost dignity and answers with his own charm. One question asked the Journo about using women as a tool to achieve success leaves Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in splits, and they cannot stop laughing at Munawar. Vicky is even seen saying, ' Ye desh ka sawaal lag raha hai'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Mannara Chopra has a breakdown after character assassination allegations? Netizens say 'Jo koi nahi kar paya...'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the Bigg Boss 17 and entertainment news updates.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui being grilled by the media in the Bigg Boss 17 house ahead of the finale.

Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Ankita Lokhande were good friends and their bond was something that viewers felt would last till the end. But like it is said, nothing is permanent in the Bigg Boss house, weeks ago the trio indulged in a huge fight, and Ankita stood in strong support of her hubby Vicky and lashed out at Munawar and called him a coward and other names after his fight with them.

One user salmmed Ankita and Vicky to laugh at Munawar, "Hate u @lokhandeankita nd @jainvick apna toh dekho dusro pe bad me hasna... Dono hubby wife ka koi kam nh h siwaye dusri k majak udane k".

It is till date claimed that Munawar Faruqui might be the winner of Bigg Boss 17, as he has been in the number one position on the Ormax list since Bigg Boss 17 started, while Ankita Lokhande is number two, and it will be interesting to see who will win the ticket to finale race.

