Bigg Boss 17 fans are shocked to see how much Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fight amongst themselves. The couple have been arguing at the drop of a hat. Fans wonder how come Vicky Jain has issues with her tone when he has been talking to her very rudely. Yesterday, Neil Bhatt walked in carrying the Karwa Chauth thali for his wife while Navid Sole had the one for Ankita Lokhande. Some said that he did not even bother to take the thali for her, which was quite stupid. But now in a small clip, we can see a truly tender moment of love between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Aishwarya Sharma is seen talking about her father. She says that earlier she would head home to spend every festival with her family. However, after marriage the responsibilities have been kind of divided. She has to manage both as a beti and bahu. Ankita Lokhande was listening to her with rapt attention. In the clip, we can see that Vicky Jain gently puts his hand on her back once he senses that Ankita has become a little emotional. As we know, her father Shashikant Lokhande passed away some months back. He had been unwell since a while now.

It is a known fact that Ankita Lokhande dotes on her family. Vicky Jain said that she has selflessly supported so many of her relatives who would come down from Indore to Mumbai. She said her home would always have some relative or other. Vicky Jain said that whenever he would be in Mumbai even before they married, he would stay with her family. He has interacted with all of them. Vicky Jain said that Ankita Lokhande has truly redefined love for him. Ankita Lokhande put an emotional post after the demise of her dad on social media.