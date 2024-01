Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage has been hitting the rocks and it looks like the couple might get divorced very soon. The latest promo shows Karan Johar calling out at Vicky after her mother's statement and questioning his incapabilities over being a husband. Going by his toxic image, very conveniently Vicky blames Ankita for not being able to handle their marriage and reminds her of being on national television. Vicky questions Ankita about what his mother told her after an entry into the house, she informs him how his father called her mother after watching her hitting him with chappals in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mother likes the post of Rashami Desai bashing Vicky Jain’s mom; is this the end of their relationship?

Vicky in defence questions Ankita what would be her father's reaction after seeing her doing this with her husband. Ankita says nothing as the promo ends on that note. Karan questions Vicky why as a husband he couldn't ask his wife about why was she apologising and what's the matter. The netizens have mixed responses after seeing this latest promo and start a debate over who is right in this case. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande; fans praise his 'Clear Cut Talks'

That’s what she’s earned ?❤️

Never seen a contestant saying don’t raise this here n host says I’ll respect ? her n will not bring it up. #AnkitaLokhande carries the respect of her husband n

in-laws on her shoulders.

Wont them down !#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/hIOnh5qVkm — TINCHI (@AartiM18) January 14, 2024

Anky itni achhi kyu hai?❤

She's still telling kjo to not involve him in this mèss.

The astrologer aptly said "dusro k nègàtivity ko apnake,apne hi mann mein she keeps fighting with it..even then ppl misunderstand her?"#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/XBk5hiqQTz — Alia? (@vrushyyfied) January 13, 2024

Karan Johar gets lauded for calling out Vicky Jain.

Talking about this act, Ankita apologised to her mother-in-law for hurting everyone and mentioned she would never do this again. Ankita has got huge support from the entire industry where they feel she is right and Vicky Jain's mother is wrong and wants to create a ruckus in their marriage.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.