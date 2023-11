Bigg Boss 17: In the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan exposed the game strategy of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui and slammed them for using the inmates as puppets. Salman Khan even highlighted to Ankita Lokhande about Vicky getting cordial with Sana Raees Khan and were seen holding each other’s hands. While the weekend ka vaar and Salman Khan’s class get over, in the coming episode fans will witness Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers meeting them on the show. Vicky gets extremely emotional seeing his mother, where she tells him why he fights with Ankita so much as at home they are so loving with each other. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News : In the weekend ka vaarexposed the game strategy of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui and slammed them for using the inmates as puppets. Salman Khan even highlighted to Ankita Lokhande about Vicky getting cordial withand were seen holding each other’s hands. While the weekend ka vaar and Salman Khan’s class get over, in the coming episode fans will witness Vicky Jain and’s mothers meeting them on the show. Vicky gets extremely emotional seeing his mother, where she tells him why he fights with Ankita so much as at home they are so loving with each other.

Vicky Jain breaks down seeing his as she gives him advice not to fight with his wife Ankita in the house.

It's not bashing ?

Sk is actually pointing out all contestants by involving #MunawarFaruqui & #VickyJain Kando pe banduk ? Mun that's how behave professional when talking to Host of the show @BiggBoss #BiggBoss17 "......aapko pehle suntahun" ☺️ MUNAWAR THE STRONG FARUQUI pic.twitter.com/tpCS2xZn0o — Aasif ♗ (@asiftweetz07) November 24, 2023

this is one of the best WKV cos salman is really picking up very right issues. The way he’s guiding here #VickyJain what all he said behind #AbhishekKumar. Salman also said ‘same way u talk to ur wife #AnkitaLokhande which looks really bad outside’ ??????????#BB17 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/80F4Ofu1AJ — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 24, 2023

Agree or not but these two are running the whole damn show!!! ?? No matter how much makers try to degrade them but they are still gonna shine!! ✨? MUNAWAR THE STRONG FARUQUI#MunawarFaruqui #VickyJain #BB17 #BiggBoss17#WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/2Z7ZUR7ySb — Fizzzzz ? (@ImSfizzaa) November 24, 2023

Vicky Jain has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house, and it won't be surprising if the star husband wins the title. As with Bigg Boss 16, one can definitely say that the winner of the show is unpredictable. Who would have imagined seeing MC Stan as a winner? No one, right?