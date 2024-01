The latest Bigg Boss 17 episode was a high-voltage one. A massive showdown took place between Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. It all started with the torture task. Earlier, team A was tortured by team B comprising of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. As the task was put on break, team B hid all the ingredients like chilli powder and even buckets. As Munawar Faruqui found some, Vicky Jain lashed out at him stating that it was his personal belonging. Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar stood by Munawar Faruqui. In between, Ankita Lokhande started lashing out at Munawar Faruqui. A lot of comments were passed that have not gone down well with the netizens. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui's friendship goes kaput; Devoleena Bhattacharjee says 'She is looking so wrong'

Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain

During the task, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya called Mannara Chopra 'cheap'. Mannara was sitting next to Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain commented that she shouldn't be sitting on his lap. Isha Malviya went on to say that Mannara Chopra is Munawar Faruqui's assistant. She also commented on Mannara's friendship with Samarth Jurel. Netizens have a straong reaction to it and they are calling out Vicky Jain for 'character assassination'. Many are commenting that the language used was quite gross. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses Mannara Chopra amidst a fight over Munawar Faruqui? Netizens shocked

Check out the tweets over netizens slamming Vicky Jain below:

#VickyJain to #MannaraChopra: “look at the way u r sitting on his lap! It’s so cheap. Ladke ki godi se utth ja”#IshaMalviya further: “kabhi Samarth ke peeche kabhi Munawar ke peeche kitni cheap hai” THIS IS CHARACTER ASSASSINATION ????????#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/3ULpd1VBf8 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 17, 2024

All those comments for #MannaraChopra by Ankita, Vicky, and Isha ?. I've also disliked Mannara, but the language they're using is just GROSS! Utterly Disappointing. — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) January 17, 2024

CHEAP ISHA MALAYI AND SO CALLED ANKITA LOGANDE WITH HER CHICKY BHAIYA SHOWING THEIR REAL FACES ??#MannaraChopra? MANNARA DESERVES FINALE pic.twitter.com/qImxpj2Rqo — Glory (@Flipr_jelousGlo) January 17, 2024

U got this queen ? handled haters well ? All these womens mocking and bringing another women just shows women is the biggest enemy of women . U got this girl rooting for manarra #MannaraChopra? #MannaraChopra? pic.twitter.com/DOa8phwXEO — Sana N (@sananakhwa) January 17, 2024

Evil kaise hote hain aaj pata chala Ayesha, Isha, Ankita, Vicky jaise hote hain shame on them

MANNARA DESERVES FINALE#MannaraChopra? — Sabana Afroz (@SabanaAfro20676) January 17, 2024

Chi disgusting! Really so cheap thinking of #VickyJain n #AnkitaLokhande Instead of talking about game u people r attacking one girl personally n giving character certificate! Shame on u!#MannaraChopra#BB17 #BiggBoss17#MunAra

pic.twitter.com/r9Dbpv41cg — Diana (@DianaReiy) January 17, 2024

After this episode, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain once again got into a fight. Munawar Faruqui climbed onto a tree to remove the buckets and Vicky Jain allegedly pulled the stick. Munawar fell and he held Vicky's collar out of anger. Later, Bigg Boss gave the option to team A to decide the fate of team B. Now, thanks to this, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya are nominated this week.